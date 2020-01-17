Lowest Price to Book Ratio in the Specialty Chemicals Industry Detected in Shares of Rayonier Adv (RYAM, FTK, VAL, PAH, KRA)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Rayonier Adv ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.36. Flotek Inds is next with a a price to book ratio of 0.39. Valspar Corp/The ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.42.

Platform Special follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.13, and Kraton Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 1.15.

