Lowest Price to Book Ratio in the Specialty Chemicals Industry Detected in Shares of Rayonier Adv (RYAM, VAL, FTK, KRA, PAH)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Rayonier Adv ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.18. Following is Valspar Corp/The with a a price to book ratio of 0.24. Flotek Inds ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.28.

Kraton Corp follows with a a price to book ratio of 0.50, and Platform Special rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 1.13.

