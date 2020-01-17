Lowest Price to Book Ratio in the Specialized REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Catchmark Timb-A (CTT, CXW, HIFR, CORR, GEO)

Below are the three companies in the Specialized REITs industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Catchmark Timb-A ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.17. Corecivic Inc is next with a a price to book ratio of 1.36. Infrareit Inc ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.40.

Corenergy Infras follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.70, and Geo Group Inc/Th rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 1.72.

