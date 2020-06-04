Lowest Price to Book Ratio in the Specialized Consumer Services Industry Detected in Shares of Ascent Capital-A (ASCMA, RGS, CSV, SERV, SCI)

Below are the three companies in the Specialized Consumer Services industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Ascent Capital-A ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.10. Following is Regis Corp with a a price to book ratio of 0.42. Carriage Service ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.08.

Servicemaster Gl follows with a a price to book ratio of 2.70, and Service Corp Int rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 4.22.

