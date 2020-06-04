Lowest Price to Book Ratio in the Oil & Gas Drilling Industry Detected in Shares of Unit Corp (UNT, NE, SDRL, RIG, NBR)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Drilling industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Unit Corp ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.01. Following is Noble Corp Plc with a a price to book ratio of 0.01. Seadrill Ltd ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.01.

Transocean Ltd follows with a a price to book ratio of 0.04, and Nabors Inds Ltd rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 0.04.

