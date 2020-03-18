Lowest Price to Book Ratio in the Metal & Glass Containers Industry Detected in Shares of Owens-Illinois (OI, GEF, BERY, SLGN, MYE)

Below are the three companies in the Metal & Glass Containers industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Owens-Illinois ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.02. Greif Inc-Cl A is next with a a price to book ratio of 1.29. Berry Global Gro ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 2.76.

Silgan Holdings follows with a a price to book ratio of 3.81, and Myers Inds Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 3.87.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Owens-Illinois on February 28th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $10.88. Since that call, shares of Owens-Illinois have fallen 44.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.