Lowest Price to Book Ratio in the Leisure Products Industry Detected in Shares of Vista Outdoor (VSTO, NLS, ESCA, ELY, JOUT)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Products industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Vista Outdoor ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.28. Following is Nautilus Inc with a a price to book ratio of 0.45. Escalade Inc ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.99.

Callaway Golf Co follows with a a price to book ratio of 2.15, and Johnson Outdoo-A rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 2.34.

