Lowest Price to Book Ratio in the Integrated Telecommunication Services Industry Detected in Shares of Consolidated Com (CNSL, IDT, T, ATNI, VZ)

Below are the three companies in the Integrated Telecommunication Services industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Consolidated Com ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.60. Following is Idt Corp-Class B with a a price to book ratio of 0.93. At&T Inc ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.09.

Atn Internationa follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.33, and Verizon Communic rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 4.45.

