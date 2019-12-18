Lowest Price to Book Ratio in the Insurance Brokers Industry Detected in Shares of Arthur J Gallagh (AJG, BRO, EHTH, MMC, AON)

Below are the three companies in the Insurance Brokers industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Arthur J Gallagh ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 3.86. Brown & Brown is next with a a price to book ratio of 3.94. Ehealth Inc ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 6.44.

Marsh & Mclennan follows with a a price to book ratio of 7.17, and Aon Plc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 9.60.

