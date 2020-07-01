Lowest Price to Book Ratio in the Industrial Machinery Industry Detected in Shares of Briggs & Strattn (BGG, NNBR, CVR, LDL, HURC)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Machinery industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Briggs & Strattn ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.47. Following is Nn Inc with a a price to book ratio of 0.51. Chicago Rivet & Machine Co ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.86.

Lydall Inc follows with a a price to book ratio of 0.96, and Hurco Companies rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 1.11.

