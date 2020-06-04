Lowest Price to Book Ratio in the Human Resource & Employment Services Industry Detected in Shares of Kelly Services-A (KELYA, GPX, TBI, KFY, MAN)

Below are the three companies in the Human Resource & Employment Services industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Kelly Services-A ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.38. Gp Strategies is next with a a price to book ratio of 0.52. Trueblue Inc ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.96.

Korn/Ferry Intl follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.12, and Manpowergroup In rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 1.28.

