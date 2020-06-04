Lowest Price to Book Ratio in the Human Resource & Employment Services Industry Detected in Shares of Kelly Services-A (KELYA, GPX, TBI, KFY, MAN)
Below are the three companies in the Human Resource & Employment Services industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.
Kelly Services-A ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.38. Gp Strategies is next with a a price to book ratio of 0.52. Trueblue Inc ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.96.
Korn/Ferry Intl follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.12, and Manpowergroup In rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 1.28.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Korn/Ferry Intl on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $39.39. Since that call, shares of Korn/Ferry Intl have fallen 40.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
