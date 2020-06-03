Lowest Price to Book Ratio in the Hotel & Resort REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Rlj Lodging Trus (RLJ, CLDT, HT, APLE, DRH)

Below are the three companies in the Hotel & Resort REITs industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Rlj Lodging Trus ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.67. Chatham Lodging is next with a a price to book ratio of 0.75. Hersha Hospital ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.77.

Apple Hospitalit follows with a a price to book ratio of 0.81, and Diamondrock Hosp rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 0.90.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Chatham Lodging on January 29th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $16.97. Since that call, shares of Chatham Lodging have fallen 19.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.