Lowest Price to Book Ratio in the Home Furnishings Industry Detected in Shares of Bassett Furn (BSET, FLXS, ETH, MHK, HOFT)

Below are the three companies in the Home Furnishings industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Bassett Furn ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.26. Flexsteel Inds is next with a a price to book ratio of 0.32. Ethan Allen ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.59.

Mohawk Inds follows with a a price to book ratio of 0.63, and Hooker Furniture rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 0.63.

