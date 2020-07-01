Lowest Price to Book Ratio in the Health Care Supplies Industry Detected in Shares of Rti Surgical Inc (RTIX, OSUR, XRAY, VIVO, MMSI)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Supplies industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Rti Surgical Inc ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.90. Orasure Tech is next with a a price to book ratio of 1.84. Dentsply Sirona ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.92.

Meridian Biosci follows with a a price to book ratio of 2.36, and Merit Medical rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 2.36.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Rti Surgical Inc and will alert subscribers who have RTIX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.