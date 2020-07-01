Lowest Price to Book Ratio in the Health Care Equipment Industry Detected in Shares of Invivo Therapeut (NVIV, IVC, ANGO, IRIX, CFMS)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Equipment industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Invivo Therapeut ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.16. Invacare Corp is next with a a price to book ratio of 0.71. Angiodynamics In ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.15.

Iridex Corp follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.23, and Conformis Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 1.46.

