Lowest Price to Book Ratio in the Gold Industry Detected in Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (MUX, CDE, GORO, NEM, RGLD)

Below are the three companies in the Gold industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

McEwen Mining Inc ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.78. Coeur Mining Inc is next with a a price to book ratio of 1.22. Gold Resource Corporation ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.96.

Newmont Mining follows with a a price to book ratio of 2.63, and Royal Gold Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 3.32.

