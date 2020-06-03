Lowest Price to Book Ratio in the Footwear Industry Detected in Shares of Steven Madden (SHOO, SKX, DECK, CROX, NKE)
Below are the three companies in the Footwear industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.
Steven Madden ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 2.29. Following is Skechers Usa-A with a a price to book ratio of 2.52. Deckers Outdoor ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 5.31.
Crocs Inc follows with a a price to book ratio of 11.67, and Nike Inc -Cl B rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 14.99.
