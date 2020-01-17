Lowest Price to Book Ratio in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry Detected in Shares of Universal Security Instruments Inc (UUU, DAKT, FIT, MTSC, VPG)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Universal Security Instruments Inc ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.14. Daktronics Inc is next with a a price to book ratio of 1.33. Fitbit Inc - A ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.79.

Mts Systems Corp follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.86, and Vishay Preci rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 2.34.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Mts Systems Corp on November 26th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $53.07. Since that call, shares of Mts Systems Corp have fallen 7.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.