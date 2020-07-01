Lowest Price to Book Ratio in the Diversified Support Services Industry Detected in Shares of Vse Corp (VSEC, MATW, MINI, KAR, UNF)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Support Services industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Vse Corp ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.35. Matthews Intl-A is next with a a price to book ratio of 1.42. Mobile Mini ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.93.

Kar Auction Serv follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.97, and Unifirst Corp/Ma rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 2.67.

