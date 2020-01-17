Lowest Price to Book Ratio in the Diversified Banks Industry Detected in Shares of Citigroup Inc (C, WFC, BAC, JPM, USB)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Banks industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Citigroup Inc ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Co is next with a a price to book ratio of 1.34. Bank Of America ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.47.

Jpmorgan Chase follows with a a price to book ratio of 2.03, and Us Bancorp rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 2.09.

