Lowest Price to Book Ratio in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services Industry Detected in Shares of Neustar Inc-Cl A (NSR, SYKE, CASS, CLGX, EXLS)

Below are the three companies in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Neustar Inc-Cl A ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.82. Sykes Enterprise is next with a a price to book ratio of 1.92. Cass Information ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 3.17.

Corelogic Inc follows with a a price to book ratio of 3.55, and Exlservice Holdi rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 3.99.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Neustar Inc-Cl A on November 16th, 2016 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $24.48. Since that recommendation, shares of Neustar Inc-Cl A have risen 36.9%. We continue to monitor Neustar Inc-Cl A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.