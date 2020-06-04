Lowest Price to Book Ratio in the Consumer Electronics Industry Detected in Shares of Zagg Inc (ZAGG, GPRO, UEIC, HAR, GRMN)

Below are the three companies in the Consumer Electronics industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Zagg Inc ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.56. Following is Gopro Inc-Cl A with a a price to book ratio of 1.47. Universal Elec ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.87.

Harman Intl follows with a a price to book ratio of 3.02, and Garmin Ltd rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 3.38.

