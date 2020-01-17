Lowest Price to Book Ratio in the Construction & Engineering Industry Detected in Shares of Tutor Perini Cor (TPC, ORN, FLR, GVA, AEGN)
Below are the three companies in the Construction & Engineering industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.
Tutor Perini Cor ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.35. Following is Orion Group Hold with a a price to book ratio of 0.70. Fluor Corp ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.95.
Granite Constr follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.20, and Aegion Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 1.48.
