Lowest Price to Book Ratio in the Construction & Engineering Industry Detected in Shares of Tutor Perini Cor (TPC, ORN, FLR, GVA, AEGN)

Written on Fri, 01/17/2020 - 2:16am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Construction & Engineering industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Tutor Perini Cor ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.35. Following is Orion Group Hold with a a price to book ratio of 0.70. Fluor Corp ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.95.

Granite Constr follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.20, and Aegion Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 1.48.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Aegion Corp on June 20th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $16.86. Since that recommendation, shares of Aegion Corp have risen 31.0%. We continue to monitor Aegion Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

