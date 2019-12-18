Lowest Price to Book Ratio in the Commercial Printing Industry Detected in Shares of Quad Graphics In (QUAD, INWK, LABL, EBF, DLX)

Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Quad Graphics In ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.42. Innerworkings In is next with a a price to book ratio of 1.01. Multi-Color Corp ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.43.

Ennis Inc follows with a a price to book ratio of 2.01, and Deluxe Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 2.29.

