MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Lowest Price to Book Ratio in the Commercial Printing Industry Detected in Shares of Quad Graphics In (QUAD, INWK, LABL, EBF, DLX)

Written on Wed, 12/18/2019 - 2:20am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Quad Graphics In ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.42. Innerworkings In is next with a a price to book ratio of 1.01. Multi-Color Corp ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.43.

Ennis Inc follows with a a price to book ratio of 2.01, and Deluxe Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 2.29.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Innerworkings In on August 9th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $3.97. Since that recommendation, shares of Innerworkings In have risen 35.5%. We continue to monitor Innerworkings In for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Keywords: lowest price to book ratio quad graphics in innerworkings in multi-color corp ennis inc deluxe corp

Ticker(s): QUAD INWK LABL EBF DLX

Contact Amy Schwartz

Most popular headline

www.mysmartrend.com | 522: Connection timed out

Error 522 Ray ID: 54726ff8ca05ed6f • 2019-12-18 16:15:52 UTC

Connection timed out

You

Browser

Working
San Jose

Cloudflare

Working
www.mysmartrend.com

Host

Error

What happened?

The initial connection between Cloudflare's network and the origin web server timed out. As a result, the web page can not be displayed.

What can I do?

If you're a visitor of this website:

Please try again in a few minutes.

If you're the owner of this website:

Contact your hosting provider letting them know your web server is not completing requests. An Error 522 means that the request was able to connect to your web server, but that the request didn't finish. The most likely cause is that something on your server is hogging resources. Additional troubleshooting information here.

Cloudflare Ray ID: 54726ff8ca05ed6f Your IP: 198.217.114.33 Performance & security by Cloudflare