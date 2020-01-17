Lowest Price to Book Ratio in the Casinos & Gaming Industry Detected in Shares of International Ga (IGT, CNTY, GDEN, MGM, CZR)

Below are the three companies in the Casinos & Gaming industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

International Ga ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.14. Century Casinos is next with a a price to book ratio of 1.36. Golden Entertain ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.41.

Mgm Resorts Inte follows with a a price to book ratio of 2.57, and Caesars Entertai rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 2.95.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Caesars Entertai on April 17th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $9.55. Since that recommendation, shares of Caesars Entertai have risen 42.0%. We continue to monitor Caesars Entertai for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.