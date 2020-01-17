Lowest Price to Book Ratio in the Cable & Satellite Industry Detected in Shares of Charter Commun-A (CHTR, LBRDA, DISH, CMCSA, LORL)

Below are the three companies in the Cable & Satellite industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Charter Commun-A ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.55. Following is Liberty Br-A with a a price to book ratio of 2.24. Dish Network-A ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 2.35.

Comcast Corp-A follows with a a price to book ratio of 3.12, and Loral Space & Co rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 3.63.

