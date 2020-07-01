Lowest Price to Book Ratio in the Broadcasting Industry Detected in Shares of Salem Media Grou (SALM, ETM, TSQ, EVC, SGA)

Below are the three companies in the Broadcasting industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Salem Media Grou ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.09. Following is Entercom Comm-A with a a price to book ratio of 0.38. Townsquare Med-A ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.47.

Entravision Co-A follows with a a price to book ratio of 0.69, and Saga Comm-Cl A rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 1.00.

