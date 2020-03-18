Lowest Price to Book Ratio in the Biotechnology Industry Detected in Shares of Vital Therapies (VTL, AXON, ACOR, ANTH, FPRX)

Below are the three companies in the Biotechnology industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Vital Therapies ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.00. Axovant Sciences is next with a a price to book ratio of 0.06. Acorda Therapeut ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.07.

Anthera Pharmace follows with a a price to book ratio of 0.19, and Five Prime Thera rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 0.20.

