Lowest Price to Book Ratio in the Application Software Industry Detected in Shares of Synchronoss Tech (SNCR, RNWK, AVYA, EBIX, PCYG)

Below are the three companies in the Application Software industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Synchronoss Tech ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.29. Following is Realnetworks Inc with a a price to book ratio of 0.62. Avaya Holdings Corp. ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.90.

Ebix Inc follows with a a price to book ratio of 2.06, and Park City Group rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 2.41.

