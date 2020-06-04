Lowest Price to Book Ratio in the Agricultural Products Industry Detected in Shares of Fresh Del Monte (FDP, BG, ADM, DAR, LMNR)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural Products industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Fresh Del Monte ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.73. Bunge Ltd is next with a a price to book ratio of 0.82. Archer-Daniels ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.03.

Darling Ingredie follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.21, and Limoneira Co rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 1.29.

