Lowest Price to Book Ratio in the Aerospace & Defense Industry Detected in Shares of Engility Holding (EGL, WAIR, AIR, KEYW, NPK)

Written on Wed, 12/18/2019 - 2:37am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Engility Holding ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.12. Wesco Aircraft H is next with a a price to book ratio of 1.63. Aar Corp ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.71.

Keyw Holding Cor follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.80, and Natl Presto Inds rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 1.87.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Keyw Holding Cor on March 12th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $7.83. Since that recommendation, shares of Keyw Holding Cor have risen 43.5%. We continue to monitor Keyw Holding Cor for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Ticker(s): EGL WAIR AIR KEYW NPK

