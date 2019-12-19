Lowest PEG Ratio in the Water Utilities Industry Detected in Shares of Cons Water Co-Or (CWCO, CTWS, AWK, ARTNA, WTR)

Below are the three companies in the Water Utilities industry with the lowest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Cons Water Co-Or ranks lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.03. Conn Water Svc is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.04. American Water W ranks third lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.04.

Artesian Res-A follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.04, and Aqua America Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a PEG ratio of 0.05.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Aqua America Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Aqua America Inc in search of a potential trend change.