Lowest PEG Ratio in the Trucking Industry Detected in Shares of Arcbest Corp (ARCB, CAR, R, KNX, WERN)

Below are the three companies in the Trucking industry with the lowest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Arcbest Corp ranks lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.00. Avis Budget Grou is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.01. Ryder System Inc ranks third lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

Knight Transport follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.01, and Werner Ent rounds out the bottom five with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

