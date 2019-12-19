Lowest PEG Ratio in the Office Services & Supplies Industry Detected in Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc (PBI, ACCO, KNL, HNI, ESND)

Below are the three companies in the Office Services & Supplies industry with the lowest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Pitney Bowes Inc ranks lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.00. Following is Acco Brands Corp with a a PEG ratio of 0.01. Knoll Inc ranks third lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

Hni Corp follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.01, and Essendant Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

