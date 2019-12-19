Lowest PEG Ratio in the Health Care Supplies Industry Detected in Shares of Quidel Corp (QDEL, MMSI, RTIX, ALGN, ICUI)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Supplies industry with the lowest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Quidel Corp ranks lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01. Following is Merit Medical with a a PEG ratio of 0.01. Rti Surgical Inc ranks third lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.

Align Technology follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.02, and Icu Medical rounds out the bottom five with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.

Since that recommendation, shares of Align Technology have risen 40.0%.