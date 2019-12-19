MySmarTrend
Lowest PEG Ratio in the Footwear Industry Detected in Shares of Skechers Usa-A (SKX, SHOO, DECK, NKE, CROX)

Written on Thu, 12/19/2019 - 2:23am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Footwear industry with the lowest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Skechers Usa-A ranks lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01. Steven Madden is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.02. Deckers Outdoor ranks third lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.

Nike Inc -Cl B follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.04, and Crocs Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a PEG ratio of 0.12.

