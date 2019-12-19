Lowest PEG Ratio in the Footwear Industry Detected in Shares of Skechers Usa-A (SKX, SHOO, DECK, NKE, CROX)
Below are the three companies in the Footwear industry with the lowest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.
Skechers Usa-A ranks lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01. Steven Madden is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.02. Deckers Outdoor ranks third lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.
Nike Inc -Cl B follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.04, and Crocs Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a PEG ratio of 0.12.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Crocs Inc on July 15th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $22.31. Since that recommendation, shares of Crocs Inc have risen 72.9%. We continue to monitor Crocs Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: lowest peg ratio skechers usa-a steven madden deckers outdoor nike inc -cl b crocs inc