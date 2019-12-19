Lowest PEG Ratio in the Education Services Industry Detected in Shares of American Public (APEI, LOPE, DV, LRN, BFAM)

Below are the three companies in the Education Services industry with the lowest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

American Public ranks lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01. Following is Grand Canyon Edu with a a PEG ratio of 0.01. Devry Education ranks third lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

K12 Inc follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.02, and Bright Horizons rounds out the bottom five with a a PEG ratio of 0.03.

