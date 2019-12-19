Lowest PEG Ratio in the Commodity Chemicals Industry Detected in Shares of Trinseo Sa (TSE, CCC, WLK, TREC, OLN)

Below are the three companies in the Commodity Chemicals industry with the lowest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Trinseo Sa ranks lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01. Calgon Carbon is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.01. Westlake Chemica ranks third lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

Trecora Resource follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.01, and Olin Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Trecora Resource on August 15th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $8.74. Since that call, shares of Trecora Resource have fallen 11.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.