Lowest P/E Ratio in the Specialized REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Corecivic Inc (CXW, GEO, HIFR, PCH, WY)
Below are the three companies in the Specialized REITs industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.
Corecivic Inc ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 11.64. Following is Geo Group Inc/Th with a a P/E ratio of 12.18. Infrareit Inc ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 12.73.
Potlatch Corp follows with a a P/E ratio of 15.49, and Weyerhaeuser Co rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 22.58.
