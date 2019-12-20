Lowest P/E Ratio in the Real Estate Services Industry Detected in Shares of Realogy Holdings (RLGY, ASPS, JLL, MMI, HF)
Below are the three companies in the Real Estate Services industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.
Realogy Holdings ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 7.75. Altisource Port is next with a a P/E ratio of 18.00. Jones Lang Lasal ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 18.59.
Marcus & Millich follows with a a P/E ratio of 20.87, and Hff Inc-A rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 23.62.
