Lowest P/E Ratio in the Publishing Industry Detected in Shares of Lee Enterprises, Inc. (LEE, GCI, MDP, NEWM, SCHL)
Below are the three companies in the Publishing industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.
Lee Enterprises, Inc. ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 2.59. Following is Gannett Co Inc with a a P/E ratio of 6.77. Meredith Corp ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 11.18.
New Media Invest follows with a a P/E ratio of 15.60, and Scholastic Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 25.65.
