Lowest P/E Ratio in the Paper Products Industry Detected in Shares of Clearwater (CLW, SWM, UFS, NP, GLT)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Products industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Clearwater ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 10.45. Schweitzer-Maudu is next with a a P/E ratio of 13.17. Domtar Corp ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 16.23.

Neenah Paper Inc follows with a a P/E ratio of 16.79, and Glatfelter rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 20.44.

