Lowest P/E Ratio in the Paper Products Industry Detected in Shares of Clearwater (CLW, SWM, UFS, NP, GLT)
Below are the three companies in the Paper Products industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.
Clearwater ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 10.45. Schweitzer-Maudu is next with a a P/E ratio of 13.17. Domtar Corp ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 16.23.
Neenah Paper Inc follows with a a P/E ratio of 16.79, and Glatfelter rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 20.44.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Glatfelter on October 29th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $16.35. Since that recommendation, shares of Glatfelter have risen 12.5%. We continue to monitor Glatfelter for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: lowest p/e ratio clearwater schweitzer-maudu domtar corp neenah paper inc glatfelter