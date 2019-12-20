Lowest P/E Ratio in the Paper Packaging Industry Detected in Shares of Intl Paper Co (IP, WRK, PKG, SON, SEE)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Packaging industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Intl Paper Co ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 11.48. Westrock Co is next with a a P/E ratio of 12.49. Packaging Corp ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 17.58.

Sonoco Products follows with a a P/E ratio of 21.06, and Sealed Air Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 21.49.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Packaging Corp on June 6th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $95.45. Since that recommendation, shares of Packaging Corp have risen 17.1%. We continue to monitor Packaging Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.