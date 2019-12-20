Lowest P/E Ratio in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry Detected in Shares of Mcdermott Intl (MDR, PHIIK, SLCA, RES, HAL)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Mcdermott Intl ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 0.49. Following is Phi Inc-Nv with a a P/E ratio of 1.50. Us Silica Holdin ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 3.03.

Rpc Inc follows with a a P/E ratio of 5.70, and Halliburton Co rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 15.36.

