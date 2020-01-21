Lowest P/E Ratio in the Industrial REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Monmouth Real Es (MNR, DRE, EGP, FR, IIPR)
Below are the three companies in the Industrial REITs industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.
Monmouth Real Es ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 41.53. Duke Realty Corp is next with a a P/E ratio of 58.53. Eastgroup Prop ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 69.85.
First Ind Realty follows with a a P/E ratio of 70.80, and Innovative Industrial Properties Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 76.39.
