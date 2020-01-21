Lowest P/E Ratio in the Human Resource & Employment Services Industry Detected in Shares of Kelly Services-A (KELYA, MAN, TBI, KFY, HSII)

Below are the three companies in the Human Resource & Employment Services industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Kelly Services-A ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 10.07. Manpowergroup In is next with a a P/E ratio of 12.59. Trueblue Inc ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 16.70.

Korn/Ferry Intl follows with a a P/E ratio of 18.35, and Heidrick & Strug rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 21.63.

