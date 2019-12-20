Lowest P/E Ratio in the Homebuilding Industry Detected in Shares of New Home Co Inc/ (NWHM, WLH, BZH, TPH, TMHC)

Below are the three companies in the Homebuilding industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

New Home Co Inc/ ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 5.08. William Lyon-A is next with a a P/E ratio of 6.47. Beazer Homes Usa ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 8.82.

Tri Pointe Group follows with a a P/E ratio of 9.32, and Taylor Morriso-A rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 10.75.

