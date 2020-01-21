Lowest P/E Ratio in the Health Care REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Care Capital Pro (CCP, LTC, NHI, SBRA, MPW)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care REITs industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Care Capital Pro ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 15.03. Following is Ltc Properties with a a P/E ratio of 22.02. Natl Health Inv ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 22.31.

Sabra Health Car follows with a a P/E ratio of 22.93, and Medical Properti rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 24.60.

