Lowest P/E Ratio in the Health Care Distributors Industry Detected in Shares of Owens & Minor (OMI, PDCO, CAH, ABC, HSIC)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Distributors industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Owens & Minor ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 4.05. Following is Patterson Cos with a a P/E ratio of 12.98. Cardinal Health ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 13.59.

Amerisourceberge follows with a a P/E ratio of 16.39, and Henry Schein Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 19.50.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Henry Schein Inc on September 11th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $64.68. Since that recommendation, shares of Henry Schein Inc have risen 7.1%. We continue to monitor Henry Schein Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.