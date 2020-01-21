Lowest P/E Ratio in the General Merchandise Stores Industry Detected in Shares of Big Lots Inc (BIG, DLTR, TGT, DG, OLLI)

Below are the three companies in the General Merchandise Stores industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Big Lots Inc ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 6.37. Dollar Tree Inc is next with a a P/E ratio of 19.66. Target Corp ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 24.82.

Dollar General C follows with a a P/E ratio of 34.44, and Ollie'S Bargain rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 40.80.

